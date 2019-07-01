Paige Is Frustrated With The Kabuki Warriors’ Lack Of TV Time

WWE

Paige, who retired from wrestling due to injury in 2018 and was forced out as General Manager of Smackdown so we could spend more time with Shane McMahon, has said that she really enjoys managing the tag team of Kairi Sane and Asuka, the Kabuki Warriors. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t gotten much to do lately. Nobody in the women’s tag team division has. With Kairi and Asuka having won the right to a title opportunity at a Live Event in Tokyo, that will hopefully change. For one thing, they deserve it, and for another thing, Paige is getting frustrated.