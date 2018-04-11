Daniel Bryan Has Been Replaced As WWE Smackdown Live General Manager

04.10.18 1 hour ago

The Smackdown after WrestleMania started off every bit as eventful (well, maybe not, but bear with us here) as the Raw after WrestleMania. Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live opened with commissioner Shane McMahon, who revealed that he had accepted Daniel Bryan’s letter of resignation as Smackdown’s general manager.

McMahon reacted to the initial fan boos by pointing out this wasn’t a bad thing, as Bryan will be returning to a role as a full-time in-ring performer. McMahon then said he’d already lined up a replacement general manager, and then introduced her. It was none other than Paige, who had officially announced her in-ring retirement on Monday night’s Raw.

