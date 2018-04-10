The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 4/9/18: Help Me! Ronda!

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Hey we gonna celebrate, yeah yeah yeah, because WrestleMania 34 happened and we’ve got new Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team, Cruiserweight and Intercontinental Champions. No uh, no new Universal Champion though. Huh.
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for April 9, 2018.
Jose’s initial NXT run was 100% pure comedy airplane spins and baseball moves and it worked so well- but ever since they dialed that back and tried to make him be an actual wrestler he’s looked pretty bad. Since NXT (and especially given how NXT has changed since Jose debuted) doesn’t really have big spots for comedy, he didn’t fit there.
I hope that on RAW he can go back to just being pure comedy and ham it the fuck up. There’s a ton to like about him, he might be the best opening act in the company. Just let him be Santino with big air.
I guess I understand the critique, but I sure don’t agree with the idea that heel Alexa Bliss body shaming is out of bounds. Even if you tie it into her real life struggles, I can tell you from personal experience that “we hate in others what we see in ourselves” is a super true thing in terms of weight issues.
I may be in the minority here, but I thought Ellering didn’t bring anything to AoP and his promos were nonsense. His bringing them out was a cool visual, but that was it.
Good psychology on Alexa. I feel better about it just because she lost, she lost big, and she lost clean when it mattered. So the moral of the story is intact.
I wonder if they make her anorexia struggles part of canon. Like Alexa keeps bullying Nia until eventually Nia confronts her in the ring and instead of beating her up, she reveals why Alexa’s been acting this way and explains the situation. Alexa breaks down, comes back in a few weeks to apologize and ask forgiveness, turns face and there we go.
Yeah, it’s reeeeeeally After School Special-ish and I wouldn’t have recommended the angle from the get-go, but if we’re going to step onto the dance floor, we might as well do something other than nod awkwardly and snap our fingers out of rhythm.
Am I crazy or was that the best all-around Raw After Mania ever? The matches were mostly good-to-great. The segments were excellent. The debuts and returns were pretty much all on point. The crowd was rowdy and fun without taking away from the show to put themselves over–in fact they added a lot to the show in some parts. It didn’t have the huge OMG moment of a Ziggler cash-in but has there even been one of those *since* Ziggler cashed in? So much of what has made Post-Mania Raw fun in the past is the crowd shitting on stuff that sucked but there was nothing for them to shit on last night. They did start getting stupid during Revival/Club but it only lasted a little while. Plus it motivated Karl Anderson to go ape shit on everybody which was really cool to see. Great show. Now back to your regularly scheduled Raw programming, I guess.
Agree completely, this episode was a lot of fun. I know they can’t keep that pace up 52 weeks a year, but I enjoyed it whole-heartedly (even if I was confused by what Roman was trying to say…..was he complaining that they keep giving him title shots? He seemed genuinely annoyed and acted like him getting title rematches was part of some big conspiracy against him.)
There was less of the crowd trying to get themselves over which definitely helped. I agree with you.
I dunno about the best of a very specific subset of raws but it seems like they didn’t let the crowd hijack it for the first time since I started watching again in 2011
It didn’t have John Cena F-5’d while his hat flew off and landed dramatically, so at best it was the 2nd greatest post-Mania RAW ever.
You’re certainly not crazy. And not only did the crowd not try to get themselves over, this year thanks to Elias, they evolved to self deprecating humor.
@Mr. Bliss I think Roman was trying to complain that he has to wrestle in a steel cage match where it’s even likelier he’ll get cut and bleed again.
I definitely thought the crowd was chanting “WE DESERVE IT” which would have been the best but “we are scumbags” is almost as good. Also there were so many moments like that where they added to the show. Chanting “this is your house” at Paige definitely made me tear up. Their interactions with Steph were great. And they were actually invested in almost all of the actual wrestling. It was so refreshing from a Post-Mania Raw crowd.
I’m torn. It was absolutely a good show but at the same time everyone seems to accept that the Raw after Mania is a unique-unto-itself event, like when Wimbledon has to play on the Middle Sunday and the strawberries-and-cream crowd is replaced with, well, the Raw after Mania crowd.
I don’t like the fans trying to get over at the expense of the show they’re watching, but I’m fine with this show being a release valve for weirdness. Monday’s show was very good, but if Fandango got his ass kicked by Chris Jericho, chances are nobody sings his theme song and does their finger pointing dance, and that’s kind of a shame, actually.
Yeah I totally get that. One of the most fun things about past Post-Mania Raws was the crowd shitting on segments that were garbage and getting their favorites over in their place but over time that morphed into the crowd not caring either way about what was happening and trying to get themselves over instead. It might not have been the worst thing to just have one garbage ass match for the crowd to hijack but that also might have killed the good will and momentum and given the crowd license to act like assholes from then on.
It was an alright show. All the debuts/comebacks hide the fact that nothing really happened to progress/start any stories.
It’s even more confusing that they’re doing the shake-up next week, so some of the people that debuted or who they faced could be gone, so it made the show kind of a weird placeholder until two weeks from now since nothing can happen until after the shake-up
Joe’s been exactly as impressive as Nakamura since he came to WWE, but without that great Sami Zayn match to try and hide behind. I’d rather have Roman be champ tbh
You must have missed literally all of the Lesnar feud
@Wendell Baugh This is a bad opinion and you’re wrong.
Joe also had a great match with Sami it was a 2 out of 3 falls match
You also must have missed literally everything he did in NXT. Especially character-wise.
hahahahahahahahahaha
Whoo! Two comments!
Was I the only one expecting Owens to win and then a new luchadore debuting next week?
No, I was wondering the same thing. Or that maybe he’d show up on 205 Live under the mask and try to join that Luchador group they have going over there.
Far from it, my friend.
Loved Corey Graves I also work on Smackdown so if Mandy ends up there no loss for me
Can Owens and Zayn please please PLEASE show up at the next set of NXT tapings? I really want WWE to start sending people to NXT from the main roster to really hammer home that NXT is its own brand and these two would be perfect. Have them run roughshod over NXT, win the title, then break up and have the ***** NXT match they never got during their original runs.
Samoa Joe is the freaking best. Roman’s been nothing but stale since the Shield reunion was paused and Braun stopped beating him to death, and all it took for me to be excited again about a Roman match was one promo from Joe. I love that dude, and though I really doubt they’ll actually let him beat Roman and win the title, I hope they at least let that feud continue for a while.
Last night it hit me Jose has potential to be the face version of Elias. Only thing that was holding him back in NXT was he couldn’t talk, his wrestling was more decent than most of us expected and the dancing thing is infectious. I hope he gets over just to see people in the crowd actually have fun again
No Way.
1) Fascinated to see how long Sasmi and KO are “unemployed” and what type of shenanigans will occur. Maybe a certain luchador will get involved.
2) I love in the Reigns/Joe clip they removed the initial pop (pop) for Joe but couldn’t get away from the chants after he finished his promo. Not sure why, just funny to me.
People talk about Reigns being protected but the last two days have been nothing short of nuking him from orbit.
Seems to me like they’re trying to build him into the “UNDER DOG” in hopes of finally getting his ass over with fans. All the baddies hate Roman/beat him up, etc.
@TheSuaveIdiot If they think that will work they haven’t been paying attention for the last four years. The dude’s dead to WWE crowds and I’m not sure anything will bring him back. Maybe a heel turn, but we’re so far gone I’m not even sure of that anymore.
Reigns isn’t using the terminology of an underdog though, he’s being very workshooty and “this part of the show is real.” He said that Vince didn’t look him in the eye and “smarten him up” and somewhere in Louisville the Cornette-signal flashed in the sky, because somebody was exposing the business. Then he complains about a title shot because he wasn’t told about it. That doesn’t make any sense. And then he gets interrupted by a returning Samoa Joe, who cuts a scathing promo outlining all the ways he’s fallen short, to a huge reaction, and then closes with a challenge instead of a cheapshot/chokeout like a heel joe would do. Reigns just stands there in the middle of the ring like an idiot, like he just got slapped by the heroine of a Jane Austen novel.
Whatever palace intrigue is happening right now in the front office might be way more interesting than what’s happening on screen.
Special props for Elias ad-libbing (I assume) the “clap your hands, punch your face” line in his song.
“No Way Jose aint gonna make it here with the wolves, kid.”
So we can all tune out til August, right?