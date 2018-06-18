YouTube

At just 25 years old, WWE star Paige just can’t seem to catch a break.

After a frustrating 2017, where she was injured, suspended twice from WWE and dealt with peaks and valleys in her relationship with Alberto Del Rio, Paige appeared to be working her way back to a relatively normal WWE life.

Paige finally found her way back to WWE television near the end of the year before suffering what would be a career-ending injury at a house show. Paige retired from in-ring competition, then moved over to Smackdown, where she’s thrived in her role as general manager.

Unfortunately for the former Women’s Champion, controversy has continued to follow her thanks to an incident after Sunday night’s Money in the Bank event.