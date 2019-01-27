Vince McMahon Initially Thought The Royal Rumble Was A ‘Stupid Idea’

WWE

The Royal Rumble is just about to start, and if you’re like a lot of us, the lead-up has made you nostalgic for Royal Rumbles from the past. Most people know that WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson created the Royal Rumble match, but what you might not know is that Vince McMahon hated the idea when Patterson introduced it, and it was only the involvement of a TV exec (the first Rumble ran as a television special) that helped Patterson outvote Vince to make it happen, and the rest is history.

Speaking with Inside the Ropes (h/t to Wrestling Inc), Patterson told the story of the meeting where it came to pass, and how Vince let him do all the work on that initial Rumble: