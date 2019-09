Last night’s Raw had some surprises, from Knox County Mayor Glenn “Kane” Jacobs winning the WWE 24/7 Championship to Rusev returning as the possible father of Maria Kanellis’s unborn baby. It also featured some weird Bray Wyatt stuff, including a bunch of upside down graphics, and a really creepy ending where the Fiend took down Kane with the Mandible Claw and then scared the hell out of Seth Rollins, followed by a really long “Firefly Fun House” outro.