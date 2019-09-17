WWE Raw Results 9/16/19

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for September 16, 2019. The show featured the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, Seth Rollins vs. Robert Roode in the main event, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

– The show opened with Seth Rollins cutting a promo about defeating Braun Strowman and being attacked by The Fiend at Clash of Champions. He was interrupted by Firefly Funhouse Bray, who teased The Fiend having more to say to Rollins before the end of the night. After the segment, Raw’s graphics were broadcast upside down.