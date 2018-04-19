Classic Wrestling Manager ‘Number One’ Paul Jones Has Died

More sad news from the world of pro wrestling as classic NWA Mid-Atlantic manager ‘Number One’ Paul Jones has reportedly died at age 75. Mid-Atlantic Gateway shared the news that Jones passed away earlier this week, but couldn’t provide further details.
While never as big a star as a Bruno Sammartino, Jones’ career spanned 30 years and saw him entertain inside and outside of the ring from Texas to Tennessee and throughout the mid-Atlantic area. Although he held the Mid-Atlantic and Florida editions of the NWA Heavyweight Championship multiple times, most modern fans know Jones as the NWA’s militant answer to Bobby Heenan; a slimy manager with an army of goons, a collection of bad suits and a hatred for being called a “weasel.”
In and out of “Jones’ Army,” Paul Jones (real name Paul Frederik) managed some of the biggest and most dangerous stars in wrestling history; names like Abdullah the Butcher, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Rick Rude and The Barbarian. Nobody ever hated the Boogie Woogie Man more. Jones will be remembered as a unique character, an startlingly uncomfortable presence, and as the kind of guy who’d threaten to take off his jacket and fight you, but only actually do it half way.
Join The Discussion: Log In With