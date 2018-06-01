Peyton Hearts Billie: A Queer Fan’s Perspective On The IIconics

Now that the IIconics are being featured that much more prominently, I recently learned something surprising. There are fans of WWE — even fans of the IIconics themselves — who don’t see Peyton and Billie as a couple. Now I’m not saying there’s a wrong way to enjoy them. Wrestling is art, and art is subjective. It just honestly hadn’t occurred to me that everybody wasn’t on the same page with regard to the love between these two beautiful and terrible people.
A quick aside before we go on: I’m talking about kayfabe here, about storytelling. I’ve heard the same rumor you probably have about who Cassie McIntosh is dating, and I don’t know anything about Jessica McKay’s personal life at all. I’m not here to talk about any of that, and don’t really consider it my business.
But Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the characters? They’re definitely girlfriends, or Iconic Life Partners, as they’ve repeatedly called each other on social media.
I’m surprised it hasn’t been widely pointed out that the only colors apart from black and white on the Iiconics shirt ([shop.wwe.com]) are blue and pink. It doesn’t quite work out as a regular bisexuality symbol because in those the colors deliberately overlap ([en.wikipedia.org] – see also the whole “bisexual lighting” thing) and when they don’t it’s assumed only the pink side represents lesbianism, but I guess that’s the idea you’re supposed to have. I kind of wonder if the idea is it’s deliberately not meant to be overt to avoid potential blowback, but then Laycool had couples therapy during their long breakup angle and I don’t think they’d ever been portrayed in this way before then.
Love this, and am all for WWE just doing it this way: Letting the characters and their actions speak for themselves. I wish I trusted them to do more, but I don’t.