Watch Poppy Open NXT And Give Io Shirai The Best Ring Entrance Of The Year

As you may already know, we’ve been fantasy booking a live collaboration between WWE NXT and musician/religious leader Poppy since her song, ‘X,’ was used as one of the themes for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. In our interview with her, Poppy mentioned that she was supposed to be in Phoenix live, but missed it due to illness. So we were extra excited when we saw this tweet drop on Tuesday:

And even moreso when, 10 minutes before the show went live, Triple H took his mark photo.

Note: Poppy is not throwing up the Too Sweet because she’s definitely LIJ.