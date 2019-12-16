Primo Colón Explained His WWE Wellness Policy Violation

Last week, two WWE superstars, Robert Roode and Primo Colón, were suspended for violating the company’s wellness policy. The reason for Roode’s suspension, which reportedly changed the plans for a TLC match, is still unknown, but Colón recently explained why he was suspended, and he says it wasn’t for failing a drug test.



Colón hasn’t had a match on WWE programming since 2018 and has been wrestling at house shows, dark matches, and for WWC in Puerto Rico. In an interview with Primera Hora translated by Fightful, Colón says that the last time WWE called him for a drug test he was in Puerto Rico. He “wasn’t scheduled for any event in the near future” but the company wanted him to travel to the continental U.S. just to take the test. Colón claims, “I was ready to do it, but I told them I was in Puerto Rico and was willing to go to a lab [in Puerto Rico] of their choosing… I just wasn’t going to pay for a trip that was simply going to be a drug test.”

The wrestler says after this he got no response from WWE until two months later, when he was told “I am suspended, according to them, because I denied wanting to do a drug test. And that’s just not right. They took it as I was out of the country, but not available.”

Colón, who is under contract with WWE until 2020 and describes himself as a a benched player elsewhere in the interview, says he did this Primera Hora interview to clear up why he was suspended.