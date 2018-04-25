Which Pro Wrestlers Believe The Earth Is Flat?: An Investigation

WWE

Flat Earth philosophy has gained the attention of the general public over the past few years. Rapper B.O.B. feuded with Neil deGrasse Tyson about its flaws and merits via diss tracks. NBA player Kyrie Irving rejects the idea that the Earth is round, as well.

Several professional wrestlers have also revealed themselves to be flat-Earthers … or have they? Who is trolling? Who is a true believer? Who is just open to conspiracy theories in general? I investigated this so you don’t have to, and this article shares the results of my research.

Before we begin, here are some articles that outline evidence for the Earth being round, in case you want to review. Do we all feel prepared for the counter-arguments? Cool, let’s get to these wrestlers and their opinions!