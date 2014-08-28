Racist Wrestling Gimmick Of The Week: Harlem Heat 2000

Let’s start with this:
1. Wrestling is racist. Incredibly racist. We’ve seen mexicans on lawnmowers, choppy the pee pee and Ugandan giants since we were kids and have known that we’re watching something that perpetuates the most basic stereotypes of other cultures and genders. Still, we watch it, (mostly) blowing off racist images because we love all the other stuff so much. I guess we watch wrestling despite its racism in the same way we wear shoes that we know a toddler made and drive cars that are going to make us wear gas masks one day. We could boycott these things but we just don’t f*cking want to. But we all still see it and at the very least take note. So, Brandon and I came up with this idea to highlight some of these racist gimmicks and angles (before a certain Atlantic article was written I SWEAR) for your viewing pleasure.
2. Yes, the title is an homage to the Godfather of hipster wrestling writing, David Shoemaker who had the Dead Wrestler Of The Week Column forever and ever.
3. This column will have about 10% as much research as Shoemaker’s.
4. It won’t be weekly. The name is just catchy.
Now on to the ‘cism!
Background
Let’s start at the beginning. If you thought there was something problematic about the latter Harlem Heat years, then holy sh*t just take a look at some facts about their genesis:
1. They went by these tag team names before Harlem Heat: The Ebony Experience and The Ghetto Blasters. Making them the only tag team to be named after movies found at the top and bottom shelf of Kinky Midnight’s 24/7 Videos.
2. The original plan for the Harlem Heat in WCW was for them to appear in shackles and be a tag team that Colonel Rob Parker won. in. a. f*cking. card. game. Why do I watch wrestling, again?
Eventually, Booker T and Stevie Ray would come into their own as one of the top teams in WCW through the Monday Night War era.
Harlem Heat is one of the great tag teams of the 90s. I’d never thought this growing up because they were smarmy heels and I was a child so I hated them. But as I’ve been going back and watching the PPVs from 1996, I’ve come to appreciate them. It’s insane how talented Booker T was and that it seemed like a surprise that he’d become a top singles star. Stevie Ray wasn’t ever, ever a good wrestler but he added muscle and attitude. All culminating in them probably being a top three team that year.
Of course, they were boosted by the presence of Sensational Sherri, who makes literally everyone look top tier next to her. Then, naturally they had a slave owner as a manager because wrestling just couldn’t resist it. Still, the team should go down as a top-level all-time tag team who I can thank for two of the most awkward moments of my wrestling-watching life:
1. Booker T calling Hulk Hogan the N-word. This is probably the most famous wrestling video on Youtube and has crossed over into mainstream.
2. Hog Wild 1996. I didn’t watch this or caught on to the racist crowd going crazy on Harlem Heat because Black thugs are getting their daughters pregnant or whatever, but here’s an excerpt from my Vintage recap:
Basically, the whole match devolved into a glorified Klan rally. Now would be a perfect time to talk about the stereotypes of Black wrestlers through the years and how it perpetuates racism in the same way some portrayals of women contribute to sexism. But I’m not convinced this crowd has watched enough wrestling to have been programmed that any Black character not shucking and/or jiving is a heel. No, these f*cks are just racist all on their own.
Eventually, Booker T would have to go solo after Stevie Ray took some time off. During that time, Book had a best-of-seven series with Benoit and became and legitimate singles contender, obviously going on to main event success in WCW and WWF.
But you can’t have a singles career as a former tag team without a feud with your former partner. And this, kids, is where things get out of hand.
The Harlem Heat break-up angle happened in two stages. The first one, happened when Stevie Ray joined the NWO Black & White in 1998. He returned to WCW to see his brother had “forgotten where he came from” and not “doing things like we do back in Harlem,” because he was winning matches now and that goes against “the street code” or whatever dialogue from Shaft Stevie Ray was using at the time.
For some reason, that break-up angle was abandoned so Booker T could focus on the TV title and Steve Ray could feud with Vincent over leadership of NWO Black & White.
Interlude: Stevie Ray and Vincent Feud For Leadership of NWO Black & White
Want to know why the NWO became the most trite gimmick in wrestling in the 90s? Because Stevie Ray and Vincent were feuding for leadership of NWO Black & White. At some point along his wrestling career, Vincent became “from the hood” and the angle reverted to Chapter Three of the Wrestling Ethnic Feud Manual: “Fight Over Who’s ‘Keeping It The Realest.’
Here are a few quotes from their pre-match vignette at Uncensored ’99:
“TEN-cen. VIN-cent.”
“I LOVE to fight in the jungle…the projects!”
“I’m gonna beat you from one project to the next project”
“One guy really upsetting the apple cart” Wait, that was Hulk Hogan.
“I don’t want this bald-headed roody poo fruit booty getting in my face”
They also end with competing can-you-dig-thats.
Also, why are we talking about the projects?! This is a feud about who’s going to lead a bunch of white guys in wrestling. Where did the projects come from? Why are we talking about Harlem? I don’t understand these things. It’s at this point that you realize Stevie Ray is Unironic Black Dynamite and it’s the saddest.
As for the match. It sucks. And ends with a run-in by Horace Hogan.
*End Interlude*
huh not as preachy as i’d have expected
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEEEEEEE
@DavidDTSS
Channeling Garnett? One of my favorite sports moments ever (I’m from Boston)
The formatting’s kind of weird on the second page.
Should be fixed now, not sure what happened.
I wouldnt have even known about the 2nd page if I didnt read this comment
This angle absolutely killed me when I was watching it. I’ve always been a huge fan of Tag Team wrestling and Harlem Heat is one of my all time favorite groups. But instead of Booker T axe kicking David Flair into oblivion, we got months of the West Texas Rednecks, Flithy Animals and *shudder* creative control.
This is why I am so glad the Nitros are being added. I’m watching the PPVs and would love to see the in between where they try to explain the ridiculousness. Which they probably don’t.
Only thing I take from this article is how amazing Torrie Wilson looks in a dress, not totally in focus in a screen cap. They don’t make them like her anymore.
Torrie Wilson’s rookie year is undefeated. She looked amazing.
Between her and Ms. Hancock (Stacy Kiebler), WCW had some of the best looking women on all of television during that time. Them > WWF’s pretty ladies all day.
Holy balls, that whole Superbrawl 2000 looks awful and amazing at the same time.
I expect the following series subjects:
Akeem
Slick and this great promotional video [www.youtube.com]
Sapphire
“The Wild-Eyed Southern Boy” Tracy Smothers – [www.google.com]
All Hail King Bookah!
Consider re-working the column as the “stereotypical gimmick of the week.” Jameson the stereotype nerd for example would be a fun read.
Did Yoshi Tatsu have a racist gimmick? I forget.
Kinda. Yoshi Tatsu never had stories, though, so it never really came up.
I remember when Shelton Benjamin mocked him with an incredibly racist stereotype (including a faux-martial arts move like a “grasshopper” thing) on ECW and the majority of the crowd laughed along with him. He was supposed to be a heel too, I think? I don’t even remember, but it was super depressing.
@JerichoThat that’s how Yoshi Tatsu debuted I’m pretty sure. To be fair the segment ended with Yoshi Tatsu kicking Benjamin’s head off and pinning him in like 5 seconds.
@LBCS That’s correct and it’s a shame that they cancelled ECW seeing as that was when Yoshi Tatsu was good.
I think his gimmick was “Asian guy who does martial arts because of course he does HE’S ASIAN”. His nickname was “The Cardiac Kid” which is a lazy rehash of “The Karate Kid”, because again, he’s Asian!
WWE basically made him into discount-Tajiri.
These were my dudes for a minute….I remember watching them when they were Ebony Express and was excited when I saw them enter WCW as Harlem Heat…they was like the new Doom, but cooler and more athletic.
Haha Ebony Experience, I remember them. DOWN AT THE SPORTATORIUM!
This article makes me appreciate how great Booker T was in spite of some truly awful stories.
How wrong is it that when looking at the pictures from Stevie Ray’s trip to the hood I couldn’t help but think that if you photoshopped a picture of Damon Wayans as Anton Jackson it would not have looked out of place at all.
All of the talk about who owns the Harlem pyro made me laugh. “HE TOOK MY FLAME.”
Man, I had completely forgotten that Ahmed Johnson went to WCW and put on 700 pounds.
“[The music] does fit him, because he’s using it for motivation!” – Mike Tenay
Okay, Mike.
once i found out that they were from houston, i always wondered why they couldn’t just be Houston Heat. It is hot in Texas, after all. Does wrestling think black dudes have to be from the non-Manhattan parts of New York?
Harlem IS in Manhattan. It’s the north side of Central Park up to about 125th street.
as someone from DA SOUF, i refuse to know anything beyond cursory knowledge about new york city (such as that harlem exists)
It’s kind of creepy, because there’s this SUPER CLEAR line at the southern end of Harlem where it just STOPS and all the affluent white people apartments start.
Which is why I’m surprised that WCW tried to pass that video off as being from “Harlem.” Vince Russo is FROM NEW YORK CITY; he should know that there are no houses with chimneys in Harlem anymore.
Also, despite being a lifelong New York, TIL that what I thought was Spanish Harlem (Upper West Side of Manhattan, north of Central Park) is actually Harlem, and vice versa for the area that’s from 96th to 125th, and from 5th Avenue to 1st.
Will Becky Lynch’s first few weeks as Riverdancing Cause LOLIrish be included?
It’s gonna take us a while, considering WWE also employs a little person to play a leprechaun.
But Booker T was god awful as a commentator though……
As far as the racists gimmicks go, can you write something about Teddy Long. No way that is how he really talks or acts…….. right?
I was at SuperBrawl 2000 in San Francisco, and I have NO memory of Booker vs. Big T, and I’ve tried forgetting the awfulness that was the leather jacket on a pole match. I do remember James Brown showing up though, so that was neat.
You’re a better writer than Shoemaker.
Weren’t the Harlem Heat originally named Cain and Cole? Which is also racist because racists have said the mark of Cain was Cain being black and Cole for black as coal?
Can’t wait for the Cryme Tyme and Mexicools articles.
Leonard likes this post.
Oh, and I do, too. Good work, and I remember loving Harlem Heat, but realize now that I was never truly aware of just how racist most of their angles/character work really were.
I’m surprised you didn’t start with the HHH-Booker feud from Wrestlemania 19. Or as I know it, the moment I started hating HHH and not in that good heel way.
Seriously, I can’t even with that feud. All odds. Only talk in odd numbers about that feud because I can’t even.
I wouldn’t worry about this not being a weekly thing. Dead Wrestler of the Week — if it ever was a weekly thing — ended up being basically biannual by the end. So you don’t have a high bar here.
I believe the big black unknown guy is Swole, a Master P crony, who was paid several hundred thousand dollars GUARANTEED back during the Rap is Crap angle.
naw, Swoll is a different guy
all you need to know is right here lol: [uproxx.com]
Can’t wait for Los Guerreros week.
Great read, I humbly request one Jimmy Wang Yang…
As for me, Harlem Heat is a top ten tag team. And The Ghetto Blasters is a perfectly awesome name, by the way. At least as good as Harlem Heat.
Thanks for bringing up Booker’s best of series with Benoit. That was great stuff. I wish WWE would incorporate best of’s into their programs, instead of these countless, meandering one on one encounters with the same two people for no particular reason (e.g. Del Rio and Ziggler). At least a “best of some odd number series” would give wrestlers (and fans) some direction, en route to determining who is, indeed, the best. The story writes itself, no need for schlocky gimmicks. Then again, I’m a fan of tournaments, so maybe I’m old fashioned.
the last really great Best of Series I remember was years ago over in TNA when the Motor City Machine Guns and Beer Money had a best of 5. It was soooo great. I’m with you, if you’re going to have El Matadors and Rybaxel face off every week make it a best of five for a shot at the title or something…
“I guess we watch wrestling despite its racism in the same way we wear shoes that we know a toddler made and drive cars that are going to make us wear gas masks one day. We could boycott these things but we just don’t f*cking want to.”
I like to think of dealing with WWE more like dealing with an unruly dog — we could boycott it for racism now, but it exists with such an ephemeral connection to its own history that it’d have no idea what it had done wrong. You have to catch them in the act, say, the next time they bend over backwards to keep Michael “Piece of Shit” Hayes untouchable the next time he harasses an employee in a racist manner or the next time they trot out another Cryme Tyme.
WWE is certainly guilty of all sorts of institutional racism and by no means a level playing field for POC — but then again, you could say that about basically anything in America. The socially conscious thing to do is to keep watching and keep writing articles like this. Enough of our country’s alleged moral center ignores pro wrestling, and with that ignorance comes more opportunities for the voiceless to be exploited. Great article!
You had to mention Booker T losing to HHH at WM19, didn’t you? I understand, I’m never going to let that go either. Never. HHH, I will never forgive you for that. NEVER! I will go to my grave despising you for going over Booker T at WM19.
People often forget how awesome Booker T was in his prime. Heck, he even did some good stuff in TNA. Not the in-ring stuff, but switching accents every 10 seconds. Also, Black Snow. Booker T as Black Snow doing play by play on a beatdown that he is dishing out while he is dishing it out is one of the greatest moments in rasslin’ history.
I watched Hog Wild 96 recently on the Network, and I was confused by the southern looking gentleman in their corner.
Col Parker. Who was basically a plantation owner.
Harlem Heat will always have a place in my heart for shattering my perception of wrestling forever. Story time suckas!!…
Around the mid 90s, when I discovered I could use a thing called the internet to look up wrestling stuff, I got really into being what insiders creatively dubbed a “smark”. Sting and Ultimate Warrior used to be a tag team?! Didn’t know that. Sid Vicious stabbed Double A with scissors? Get the fuck out! Harlem Heat is from… Texas??? Ah HELL NO!
I knew wrestling was fake, but for some reason I felt really duped by these guys claiming to be from Harlem all this time. And by god, I was gonna tell them how I felt! Me and my buddy went to a WCW house show after Harlem Heat just went “face” on television, so now I’m expecting good guys and catering to the fans. NOPE.
They get in the ring for a 4 corners tag match, grab the mic, and ironically begin an evil racist rant the likes I have never heard. They called everyone in the crowd “white trash”, “rednecks”, “honkeys”, etc. The boos were deafening and I was thrown for a loop cause they were supposed to be good guys now. WTF!
As fate would have it, they stood on the corner post directly in front of my fourth row seat, so when it got quiet enough, I stood on my chair triumphantly screaming things like, “YOU’RE NOT EVEN FROM HARLEM! YOU’RE FROM TEXAS!! GO BACK TO HOUSTON ASSHOLES!!!”. Booker T turns around and looks right at me laughing. He acknowledged me??? Wrestlers don’t acknowledge the crowd during a match on TV?! Then he pokes Stevie Ray and they both look at me smiling from ear to ear, Stevie giving me a thumbs up.
I couldn’t believe it! I just got a reaction out of Harlem Heat! My new favorite tag team Harlem Heat!!! So yeah, in a period where the internet started changing how I looked at wrestling, these guys were the physical embodiment of it.
Also of note that night, The Outsiders came out to the Fugees “Ready Or Not” (weird) and while waiting in the hotel lobby to see Ric Flair (didn’t end up happening), I met what we mistakenly considered at the time to be the scrubs of wrestling: Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit (who were all shorter than me).
Oh man, WCW sure went down the shitter with terrible booking almost at a light speed pace in the late 90’s. Unreal.
I really am looking forward to this segment, whenever you guys post this topic. I can’t wait for you to cover the Berserker.
Damn, Torrie Wilson looked incredible back in the day. Still preferred Trish though.
Hey David D. u still write TSS articles? I feel like I haven’t seen one in a while.. I could be wrong tho
I think our unidentified friend may, in fact, be Teddy “Cassius” Reade, who may or may not have also been a No Limit Soldier.
MAYBE.
It’s only fitting that Booker T and Goldust made such an amazing tag team together, because both of them made legendary careers out of taking the absolute CRAP that WCW/WWE handed them and turning it into something great.
I didn’t watch WCW very much but as soon as Booker showed up in WWE in 01 he was one of my favorites. His supermarket beatdown from Stone Cold is still one of the most entertaining sketches they ever did. Both of their ad-libs throughout the fight were perfect.
Dustin Rhodes was awesome. The stuff he got when he came back after being Goldust was SUPER crap, but his first run there was badass.
@Brandon @B-Low I look forward to Dustin getting in the WWE HOF. He had big shoes to fill with his father being the American Dream, and his done a great job of filling them.
Mohammed Hassan next, please.
IMHO, since wrestling in general has had a hard time avoiding stereotyping black people, Hispanics, Asians, Irish, pirates, women, little people, giants, etc. etc. et. al., I think this series could be generalized as being “Wow Wrestling is Kind of Awful: Gimmick Stereotype of the Week”.
How about we just let people write the specific column they decided to write.
I know Vince and Co. want all the credit for killing WCW, but stuff like this shows you WCW couldn’t stop being WCW.
The WWF was going to always win the war because their shows always looked better and knew how to develop their own stars. WCW waited until was too late to push Benoit and Booker. They let Eddie, Rey and Jericho slip through the cracks and watch them go on to great careers in the WWF/E.
I don’t care how atrocious Stevie Ray was in the ring, he was a gift from god on the mic. SLAP JACK SUCKA!
You could totally do a weekly wrestling is racist feature. Expand your horizons to GLOW and you will have enough material for months because pretty much every character on that show was a racist caricature.