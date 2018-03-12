WWE

At Fastlane last night, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode for the United States Championship in a surprisingly enjoyable match. During the way less entertaining build to it on Smackdown, much was made about how the U.S. Championship was the only title to have eluded the Viper over his 16-year WWE career.

What wasn’t mentioned until the PPV was that winning this title would make Orton WWE’s 18th Grand Slam Champion, an accomplishment most recently achieved by Roman Reigns back in November.