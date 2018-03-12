At Fastlane last night, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode for the United States Championship in a surprisingly enjoyable match. During the way less entertaining build to it on Smackdown, much was made about how the U.S. Championship was the only title to have eluded the Viper over his 16-year WWE career.
What wasn’t mentioned until the PPV was that winning this title would make Orton WWE’s 18th Grand Slam Champion, an accomplishment most recently achieved by Roman Reigns back in November.
all these accomplishments and Orton doesn’t have a road to Wrestlemania
I’m sure Jerhn would be blown away.
Yeah he does he has a triple threat match with Jinder and Roode
They’ve jobbed Randy out to Jinder soooo many times, please do not have him drop the title to Jinder.
boring fart of a wrestler
“…and his new hair is deeply confusing.” Got a good chuckle out of me, thanks for that.
It’s weird to think that he only just became A Grand Slammer due to the last year of work, but it makes sense only when you realize he’s just won the top prizes that many damn times. Weird.
9 time champion? Most overrated wrestler of his era. I dont get the appeal. Very vanilla.
He won the US title against Benoit as a substitute for Booker T. I don’t know how that didn’t start a program for his claim to the title.