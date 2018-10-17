If you’ve been following along with the story here or in a variety of places throughout the government and mainstream media, you know that WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia has drawn major criticism following the disappearance and apparent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. While nothing has been formally announced and mentions of Saudi Arabia have disappeared from WWE television, the feeling as of this publication is that WWE’s moving forward with the event.
Unsurprisingly, WWE’s two most vocal Superstars in defense of the show moving forward have been Randy Orton and JBL. In a soundbite from TMZ, Orton utilized an argument you’ve definitely seen on social media already: that not going won’t do anything, so they might as well go.
“I think we should go. I think the only way to help with change over there is to go and not to cancel the trip. [WWE’s female Superstars] performed in Abu Dhabi not too long ago, and I think we’ll be there eventually with [Saudi Arabia] and Crown Jewel. That’s the goal is to make things better everywhere and I think us not going—it doesn’t help. Going helps.”
