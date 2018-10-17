WWE Smackdown Live

If you’ve been following along with the story here or in a variety of places throughout the government and mainstream media, you know that WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia has drawn major criticism following the disappearance and apparent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. While nothing has been formally announced and mentions of Saudi Arabia have disappeared from WWE television, the feeling as of this publication is that WWE’s moving forward with the event.

Unsurprisingly, WWE’s two most vocal Superstars in defense of the show moving forward have been Randy Orton and JBL. In a soundbite from TMZ, Orton utilized an argument you’ve definitely seen on social media already: that not going won’t do anything, so they might as well go.

