Previously on the Mae Young Classic: They did one for the first time! Kairi Sane defeated Shayna Baszler to win it! Ronda Rousey was in the audience!
You can watch the Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network, and get a breakdown of the tournament via my preview article. To keep up with our website, you can follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. Also, we have a podcast! Also, you can follow me on Twitter here, where I mostly just talk about wrestling some more.
And now, my review of season 2, episode 1 of the Mae Young Classic, from September 5, 2018.
I would have put Ripley/Jenkins third or even fourth. It didn’t help that they were back to back but I thought Lane/Kraven did a much better job of doing the big woman v small woman story.
I liked how Lane tried some power moves, saw they weren’t working, and swapped to a stick and move strategy. The things that dragged it down were the huge botch (and Kraven selling it anyway), the obvious cut at the end, and the ending–I guess I could buy her using momentum for a crucifix bomb on her large opponent if she’d had any speed going into it.
In contrast, Ripley started as a squash then suddenly Jenkins is getting offense because “shrug” and then it’s time to go home so Ripley hits her finisher. It also had weird pacing issues–Kraven did the “methodically taking my time destroying you” thing in a much smoother way–and there seemed to be communication issues. In particular there was that pin attempt where Jenkins had taken a move and ended sitting up so Ripley gently lay her down so she could go for a pin attempt.
Nox/Zatara was #2 for me. Nox is a very glimmery warlock and I’m hoping her luck improves in the future.
The last match was great and the only bad things I have to say are when Satomura was in the ropes and Cole was like “If she taps out here it’ll be huge” (I actually watched about half the show on mute because the commentary was so bad). Also Satomura has the safest DVD ever–every other move she did looked more impactful. She has a shining wizard variant as her other finisher (probably why she didn’t use it) and looked like she was going to go for a Kamigoye-style kick at one point and I’d be more up for either of those than her gently lowering her opponent on their back.
The Ripley/Jay White comparison is spot on. When Jay first became the Switchblade, there was so much visible effort on his part to play the character. A few months later, he finally grew into it and it became second nature. Rhea is still in that early phase, with the deliberately…paced…promos…and gestures/histrionics that are right out of the PC character class. Huge upside to her and look forward to that moment where everything clicks.
I don’t get how y’all are going with Jay White when she’s out here with Pete Dunne’s haircut, Pete Dunne’s eyes and Pete Dunne’s facials.
Man the broadcast crew for this was rough. Renee was good- but needs to feel the pacing of the matches and not talk over the big moments. There were spots where I think anybody with a passing familiarity with WWE wrestling would have known were about to be the finish, and we’d still have exposition dumps going on.
Cole doesn’t talk like a human and lands on like every other word in this super hard way as if they’re important points he wants to emphasize but like… there’s nothing. I was prepared to enjoy him without Vince in his ear, but he sounded Vincey as fuck. The worst thing about him is that he’s cried wolf so many times that any attempt on his part to seem excited registers as super false. I can’t listen to Cole call a match without feeling like somebody is lying to my face.
Beth kept getting thrown to with specific questions that she should have been able to answer if she just responded as herself, and would instead come back with canned cliches that ignored the question. Percy Watson levels of nothing, but with much greater frequency. A real bad time.
Beyond that, everything in-ring was pretty solid. Very impressed with all the winners.
Cole was the worst last night. He was the shoutiest, bzuz wordiest commentator ever. I figured without someone in his ear he’d be a lot more tolerable. I was wrong
I’d probably switch the bottom two matches personally, but overall it works. The main was good, but the other matches didn’t really stand out to me.
I didn’t get the hype on Tegan Nox (Although I’ve never seen her before & probably had more to do with Michael Cole just shouting how she was his pick to win)
I liked Lacey Lane but she needs to slow the hell down, felt like she was rushing everything.
And I am all in on Rhea Ripley now that she’s sitting at the bad girls lunch table.