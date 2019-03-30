WWE

WrestleMania 35 is coming up soon and features by far the biggest women’s wrestling angle in the history of the PPV. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch is the show’s main event and it’s the logical climax to both a months-long, high-profile storyline and WWE‘s Women’s Revolution/Evolution that’s been going on for around the past five years. This article looks back at how we got to this point by ranking all the women’s matches in the history of WrestleMania from worst to best (like we did previously with Survivor Series and SummerSlam), from the ladies of the ’80s to the Playboy gimmick matches to the NXT Four Horsewomen.

A note before we begin: Mixed tag matches have been left out of this ranking in the interest of length and focusing on the history of the women’s division over the decades, no disrespect meant to Snooki, Ronda Rousey, Queen Sherri, etc. There have been mixed tag team matches at seven WrestleMania shows, with women only wrestling in that context at three of those (WrestleMania 6, 14, and 27.) (On a related note, no women wrestled on WrestleManias 3-5, 7-9, and 29.)