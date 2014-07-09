‘Rap Is Crap’ Is 15 Years Old So Let’s Reflect Upon Its Undeniable Glory

Fifteen years ago, WCW launched an angle that would pit real-life rapper Master P and his No Limit Records against a wrestling faction known as the West Texas Rednecks. The angle was a beautiful disaster as it cost Eric Bischoff his job, gave us Lee Marshall saying “bouty bouty and rowdy rowdy” and birthed the greatest music video in wrestling history. So, without further ado, here’s a look back at the “I Hate Rap” feud.
The Players
Rey Mysterio Jr. And Konnan – They partnered up because Mexico and Konnan immediately started influencing Rey to say things like “keep it real” and “get real gangsta.” They would be the guys who carried the wrestling aspect of the feud for the No Limit side.
Master P and the No Limit Soldiers – In 1998, Master P was one of the most popular rappers in the world and No Limit Records was a multimillion dollar monster. By the middle of 1999, the label was losing steam but that didn’t stop Eric Bischoff and WCW from giving Master P an alleged $200,000 per appearance.
West Texas Rednecks – Curt Hennig (aka Mr. Perfect), Barry Windham, Kendall Windham, Bobby Duncum, Jr. and Curly Bill made up the group of redneck wrestlers that were the No Limit Soldiers’ foils. Curt Hennig is from Minnesota.
Eric Bischoff – Possibly after seeing how successful WWF was with Mike Tyson, Bischoff, the guy who ran WCW, decided to get some crossover appeal. Using Ted Turner’s ridiculous budget he paid Master P an exorbitant amount of money per appearance and also signed BIG SWOLL (more on him later) for a reported half a million bucks.
Now, on to the angle.
Superbrawl 1999 – Rey Mysterio Loses His Mask And Becomes A Gangster With Konnan And Wears Really Crappy Urban Wear: All of this starts with Konnan. As part of his evolution as Mexican Gangster, Konnan started yelling out “it’s time to get BOUTY BOUTY AND ROWDY ROWDY” before all of his matches, which isn’t even what anyone actually said ever but whatever. Soon, it caught on and he was adding all sorts of slang to his vernacular.
At Superbrawl, Rey Mysterio and Konnan wrestled the Outsiders. If the Outsiders won, then Rey would have to be unmasked. Of course, Hall and Nash won (meaning that in the span of three months, Kevin Nash ended Goldberg’s streak and unmasked Rey so there’s that). This led to a transformation and Rey became Konnan’s ethnic slang buddy for life. As part of this transition, the two started wearing the absolute worst urban attire of all time, including Avirex prison jumpsuits. Here, a gallery of these outfits and rap signs from kids whose parents have clearly lost control of their households.
Prison jumpsuits courtesy of Avirex.
Pre- Big Poppa Pump.
These kids need parents.
Great American Bash 1999 – Master P Shows Up And HOOTY HOOS At People: Master P’s first appearance at a WCW pay-per-view opens up GAB 99′. It’s pretty innocuous as dozens of big guys in camouflage roll out of a limo. They’re met with Curt Hennig – who is speaking like a guy from Minnesota. Hennig asks for Master P’s CD, then breaks it in proper heel fashion. This was all the culmination of Hennig bashing rap after WCW revealed a partnership with Tommy Boy Records. Master P and his soldiers respond by yelling HOOTY HOOOOOOOS, which is supposed to be a call you make when cops are approaching the drug house. But Outkast originally made the song about “Hooty Hoo,” which Master P bit so it’s no surprise he butchered the saying’s intent.
This made me uncomfortable.
Also, we get Mike Tenay explaining why Master P is the most diversified artist of our generation.
Great American Bash Again – West Texas Rednecks Debut “I Hate Rap” Entrance Music For A Match With Konnan and Rey: Here we get a glimpse of the greatness that is the West Texas Rednecks’ “I Hate Rap” song as it was their entrance music for a match with Rey and Konnan. The song stole the show as it was literally the only thing anyone talked about. I wish they would have done one of those ECW New Jack things and played the music for the entire match.
The big story coming out of the bout was the appearance of BIG SWOLL. BIG SWOLL was brought in as part of the Master P deal to be their wrestling representative. The problem was he was terrible at all things wrestling and he got paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to be terrible at all things wrestling. Remember the KISS demon wrestler? This is Black that.
The Nitro Where Everything Went South –
Really, this angle was doomed to fail from the beginning. What WCW forgot to take into account was that they were a wrestling promotion whose main market was the deep south. And the good guys in this feud were supposed to be the 40 or so Black rappers in fatigues. Surrounding the four country singing White guys who hate rap music. Needless to say the crowd didn’t cooperate. It didn’t help that an angle on Nitro featured Hennig presenting Master P’s brother “Seth” (who’s actually Silkk Tha Shocker, one of rap’s notoriously bad rappers of all time) with a custom-made cowboy hat for his birthday. No gimmick. No swerve. Nothing.
So of course Seth responds by stomping on the gift while Master P blindsides Hennig with a cake to the face. Thus cementing the fact that the Black rappers were thugs while the Texas rednecks were upstanding human beings. The angle never really recovered because the crowd learned to boo the celebrity who was making four times their annual income for one appearance.
100% stole the casssingle from The Wall. I’d rather be caught as 20 yr old stealing this this a 20yr old buying it.
Hard to believe WCW went out of business. I’d like to know exactly who was the booker at the time, so he could be tried for some sort of crime (it had to be either Bischoff or Nash by this point, right?).
I really need to own one of those shirts.
You’re doing the Lord’s work, David.
A: Rey Mysterio’s knees and Master P’s career.
Q: What are two things from this angle that are currently more dead than Curt Hennig and Bobby Duncum Jr.?
In his defense, Curt Hennig holds a guitar about as well as most country singers pretending they play guitar.
Rey legit looks about 12 in that picture on page 2. I thought it was a young fan they’d pulled from the audience.
It looks like Rey is yelling HOOTY HOOOOOOOOO but what he’s really yelling is RUF-I-OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
“I swear this is video alone is probably one of the top 10 moments in WCW history and you’re a Communist if you disagree.” I never agreed more with any statement presented on uproxx.
One of the diamonds in the rough that is my CD collection: [twitter.com]
Now I desperately want to see Brandon’s RybAxel fanfic about them wearing tiny cowboy hats come to life. Team them up with “REAL COWBOY” Wesley Blake and have them record a cover of this song and feud with R-Truth and Xavier Woods (and go over) and then John “Doctor of Thuganomics” Cena and…well, lose, because everybody loses to Cena.
A real live cowboy? What does that entail?
This could be a magical reimagining. Axel on the mic. Bo or Bray on the drums. You could even keep Ryback in the picture by having him get hit on the head and start saying, “Yep yep yep. What it do?” again. Magics, I tells ya!
Most interesting thing in all this:
In 2014, Master P STILL has a net worth of $350 million
16 years after his peak in relevance, this dude is still worth $350 million
Oh, and Rey Mysterio looks like a 4 year old on his way to the beach in that damn bucket hat
As a sign of how old I am, I agree with the West Texas Rednecks.
I don’t have words for this.
/slow clap
Didn’t they eventually do a double turn before the feud ended? I seem to recall TWTR acting more face-ish and No Limit Soldiers acting more heelish after Rap is Crap came out. Like Mike Tenay commented about what douches No Limit were being.
“I wish they would have done one of those ECW New Jack things and played the music for the entire match”
That’s exactly what I was saying when this feud was happening all those years ago.
Konnan and Rey in gask masks = True Detective season 2
I can never take Mysterio seriously ever again. I will forever see him in his adorable bucket hat and baby face. Wow.
If it helps, no one’s taken Rey Rey seriously for years anyhow.
I didn’t see the byline at first and when I read the “I had cornrows in high school and college” line, I had to stop myself because I thought it was Stroud saying it.
You too? LOL
Me too. I totally would have believed that Brandon had cornrows in high school though.
I had to scroll up to check the byline after I read that as well, after picturing a young cornrowed Stroud. Quite the mental image.
Me five.
y’all need to pay attention
WCW not realizing that its predominantly southern fan-base would cheer the West Texas Rednecks over No Limit is still one of the funniest moments in wrestling history.
Bischoff and Nash are smart and knew exactly what would happen. But after swimming a few laps in Ted Turner’s money vault, one tends to give zero fucks about reality.
I would listen to WCW Live, their RealAudio podcast, and I want to say that even Mark Madden was like, “guys, um, you know, our audience is probably going to root for the white guys who are respected wrestlers.
I wonder if that show is archived somewhere. Wrestlers would constantly show up and bitch about their creative.
@ML Kennedy God I would listen to that podcast every episode. Listening to that and play rollercoaster tycoon was my childhood.
10 points:
1. P bit Outkast and Atlanta HARD when he was on top, then didn’t wanna pay homage. What he got in return is Pastor Troy airin him out at Birthday Bash a looooooong time ago.
2. Not that Perfect was super serious with this (he may or may not have been), but Curtis Axel is prolly a huge rap fan.
3. One of the most respected luchadore wrestlers of all time looks like he is 16 years old in these pics. He was like the Neymar of wrestling back then.
4. Konnan using jailhouse lingo for the win. I think he shoulda went further: “U gonna peel our potatoes, do our laundry, put money on our books, set up some conjugals…and when we’re done with you, we’re gonna sell you to Big Looch for 12 boxes of Newports, 7 donuts sticks, and 8 cartons of chocolate milks, respectively.”
5. Speaking of Neymar, if Kevin Nash booked the World Cup, he woulda beat Germany yesterday 15-0 by himself.
6. 3 words: Silk Da Shockmaster
7. Dubya See Dubya (I love sayin that) set race relations back 100 years with their storylines. See David’s write up of Hog Wild for further proof.
8. When the “I Hate Rap” vid debuted, I’m sure Schivone referred to it as the greatest musical achievement our world has ever seen.
9. World Tour ’99 huh?
10. Because I’m black, I’m guessing The West Texas Rednecks were supposed to draw heat and offend me. But I was more offended by P and his bunch. I was never a No Limit fan (I felt they bit most of Pac’s ideology and dumbed it down to sell a bunch of records), Perfect is wrestling royalty, and I shudder to think the names they passed on before they reached BIG SWOLL.
I haven’t heard that song in the 15 years since it happened but “Rap is Crap” has been burned into my brain irreparably. I really like reading about these kinds of storylines so I’m glad it’s happening in the With Leather style.
Also, I forgot a lot of details of this feud like “Big Swoll” and I will always, ALWAYS refuse to remember that Rey was ever unmasked. Even though baby Rey in his bucket hat is ADORABLE.
This was legit one of my favorite terrible wrestling angles of all time, this article hasade my day! I’m worried that I’ll be breaking out the hooty hoo’s again next time I’m drinking though…
As someone who spent pretty much all of high school watching WCW and listening to nothing but No Limit CD’s, I have absolutely no idea why I don’t remember ANY of this. The only explanation is that my brain blocked it out to protect me, because simply reading the Rey Mysterio quotes you included here makes me so embarrassed that I want to crawl into a hole and die.
That was fabulous. Keep up the stellar work, sir.
Also, to this day I cannot hear the word rap (or even wrap if I’m honest) without my brain supplying Curt Henning’s off-key “IS CRAP”. I am totally okay with this.
“Nash won (meaning that in the span of three months, Kevin Nash ended Goldberg’s streak and unmasked Rey so there’s that)”
IIRC, Nash was the head booker during this time. SHOCKING!
A couple of years ago Grantland (I believe) had a Q&A with Kevin Nash. He seems like an interesting dude, but man, his self-centered booking in WCW was astonishing. Think about everything that’s ever been said about Triple H or Cena putting themselves over at the expense of others — that was Big Kev times a trillion in the late 1990s.
P.S. — Having spent most of my formative years living in the same part of Minnesota as the Hennigs, I can assure you that there are plenty of rednecks up there.
P.S.P.S — I once saw Curt drinking by himself in a local bar. All I can recall is him wearing zubaz and me marking out like a rube.
Really, the last thing — Just a wonderful article. Thanks for this.
@Goat Faced:
Everything about that interview was stunning. He really pictured himself as smarter than everyone just because he once misused the word adjective and he could never seem to grasp why almost all of his booking decisions ended with disaster.
Mr. Perfect was my favorite wrestler as a kid. I know I was supposed to boo the heels as a 5 or 6 year old, but everything he did was just so damn awesome.
There’s no way Big Swole and that other huge white guy passed a drug test. Those guy were living roid syringes.
The whole fued was terrible and it during the end of the No Limit run. They should have been fueding with Cash Money. The Birdman hand rub over power would’ve been a ratings winner.
I had no idea Rey’s secret identity was Jessica Alba!
I am so glad i already stopped watching by then.
all of this sounds hilariously awful.
I vaguely remember this as a teenager. now looking back, this is awesomely bad. I legtiimately feel bad for Barry and Curt, two legends who had to subject themselves to this s**t.
Konnan was terrible to watch. In the ring and out. Although I admit to chucking at the time with some of his shoot talk on commentary.
Between always having to look over my shoulder because I never knew how long I’d be able to watch at any given time (thanks dad and your stupid sitcoms) and WCW being too fast-paced for my ADD-addled tweenaged brain to both realize *and* understand how stupid everything was, I always knew something felt weird about this feud. Like, I knew I was supposed to be cheering the No Limit Soldiers, but it never quite registered why everything sort of off about doing so. It wasn’t until several years later in my early internetting days that I read about how it all went down. My best guess is that in my distracted viewing, Rey-Rey was linchpin that prevented me from fully comprehending the heelishness of his faction.
Anyway, this is still best, most comprehensive breakdown of the angle I’ve ever read. So thanks for that, and keep up the good work.
he was even perfect at music