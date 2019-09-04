WWE Raw Is Nominated For A People’s Choice Award

09.04.19 2 hours ago

WWE

It’s been quite a year for WWE, with shaky ratings, new competition, talent discontent, and even a call-out from Variety. But I guess you’ve got to take your validation where you can find it, and WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw got a little bit today with a nomination for a People’s Choice Award (yes really).

