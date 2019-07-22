WWE is being prominently featured once again in the venerable entertainment trade publication Variety, which seems like something that Vince McMahon would be happy about, since he loves seeing WWE is an entertainment company first and foremost. However, unlike previous positive attention they’ve given McMahon and his company, today they published a piece that lays out the recent problems WWE is having as an entertainment company, and how hard it’s going to be this time for Vince to persuade shareholders that things are about to turn around.
Variety Took Vince McMahon To Task For WWE’s Problems
Elle Collins 07.22.19 1 hour ago
