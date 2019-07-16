Who’s Coming To The WWE Raw Reunion, And Who Isn’t

Getty Image / WWE

During Extreme Rules, WWE announced that next week’s Raw will be a “Raw Reunion” featuring Superstars of the past. That initial promo featured Ric Flair, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, self-described racist Hulk Hogan, and also the Boogeyman. Those are all guys who’ve been known to show up when called upon, and the whole thing kind of sounds a lot like Raw 25, which drew some criticism, but did get ratings. And these days WWE seems to be in even more of a “Do whatever we can to get people to watch” place than usual, so this does seem in line with their recent choices.