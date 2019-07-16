During Extreme Rules, WWE announced that next week’s Raw will be a “Raw Reunion” featuring Superstars of the past. That initial promo featured Ric Flair, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, self-described racist Hulk Hogan, and also the Boogeyman. Those are all guys who’ve been known to show up when called upon, and the whole thing kind of sounds a lot like Raw 25, which drew some criticism, but did get ratings. And these days WWE seems to be in even more of a “Do whatever we can to get people to watch” place than usual, so this does seem in line with their recent choices.
Who’s Coming To The WWE Raw Reunion, And Who Isn’t
Elle Collins 07.16.19 15 mins ago
