Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules: We got a show that highlights how different WWE can be at the beginning and end of a calendar year, even if it feels like it’s stagnant. Last year’s Extreme Rules featured Ronda Rousey, the Bludgeon Brothers, Rusev (come back soon, sweet prince), Sanity, James Ellsworth, Woken Matt Hardy, and more.

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Extreme Rules 2019, originally aired on July 14, 2018.