Raw Viewership Reached A New Low Opposite The NBA Finals

06.12.19 1 hour ago

WWE

This week’s Monday Night Raw may not have been great television, but it was far from the worst episode of Raw that we’ve seen in 2019. Unfortunately, when it came to viewership, any slight improvement to the product was more than outweighed by the fact that it aired opposite a huge basketball game: NBA Finals Game 5 between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors. Understandably, Raw was no match for that, and the numbers suffered accordingly.

