The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 6/10/19: Elevator Action

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE prepared to invade Saudi Arabia with an arm wrestling match, a Money in the Bank cash-in bait-and-switch, and a Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans match so bad you’d swear they were competing for the Divas title circa 2009.

Up first, let’s catch you up with what happened at In Your House: Just Deserts.