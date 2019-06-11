Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors entered Monday’s Game 5 with the chance to close out the Golden State Warriors and secure the first NBA title in franchise history. After 48 wild minutes that included the return, and exit, of Kevin Durant, the Warriors were able to stave off elimination, securing a 106-105 victory to force Game 6 in Oakland.

At the outset, optimism reigned for the Warriors, with Durant in the middle of it all. The former MVP announced his presence with authority, converting his first two shots to push Golden State to an early advantage.

Durant’s energy (and shot-making) was infectious, with the visitors opening the evening 5-of-5 from three with the ball zooming around the floor in distinct Warriors fashion.