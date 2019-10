This Sunday, the main event of WWE’s Hell In A Cell pay-per-view was so poorly received that it had the audience chanting for the competition. Seth Rollins and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt wrestled a crazy no disqualification bout inside the cage that ended in a referee stoppage, which, though it’s not the same thing as a DQ ending, many found to be a very unsatisfying way to end that type of match.