The Revival And The Young Bucks Are Excited To Fight Each Other

WWE

If you’ve been watching Raw lately, well you’re probably frustrated by a lot of things, but one of those things is almost certainly the treatment of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, the tag team known as the Revival. The former NXT Tag Team Champions have lost three weeks in a row to Lucha House Party, who wrestle under “Lucha House Rules” which for no explicable reason allows the entire trio to wrestle every time, making every match a handicap match. This situation is even weirder because the Revival are supposed to be the heels and Lucha House Party are usually faces, removing this unfair situation from the sort of wrestling context where it might make sense.

Meanwhile, on twitter, the possibility of a more exciting feud is being teased. Last night the Young Bucks tweeted about a future match with the Revival: