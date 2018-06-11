NJPW

A big part of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s international expansion has been putting on live shows outside of Japan. NJPW talent recently performed in the US and Canada as part of New Japan/ROH crossover tour War of the Worlds and the next (and third ever) fully NJPW show in the States, the G1 Special In San Francisco, will take place on July 7. But before that NJPW talent will perform that Strong Style Evolved UK, a cross-promotional event with RevPro and the second event under the Strong Style Evolved brand.

SSE UK is a two night event, with Night 1 on June 30 in Milton Keynes and Night 2 on July 1 in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. RevPro announced the matches for both shows today via Twitter.

June 30