WWE

Rey Mysterio was set to face Andrade on Smackdown Live tonight, but WWE announce on Twitter that that the match is cancelled because he injured his ankle during his match with Baron Corbin in the main event of Monday Night Raw. In the twitter video, Kayla Braxton says he was injured “at the hands of” Corbin, but if you watch the rather painful-looking moment when the ankle injury happens, it’s not really Corbin’s fault. Rey just landed wrong.

You can judge for yourself: