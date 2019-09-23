The attempted cross-promotion of Smackdown on Fox with sports on the network is going … about as well as you’d imagine.

To help, you know, promote the lucrative, multi-year deal Fox signed with WWE to bring Smackdown Live and other sports-entertainment shows to the channel beginning October 4, WWE’s been sending some of its top stars to Fox-aired sporting events across the country.

The most recent saw legendary luchador Rey Mysterio show up at the Vikings vs. Raiders game on Sunday. First of all, yes, WWE should be ashamed of not sending The Viking Raiders to the Vikings/Raiders game. Second of all, please enjoy this tactful clip that Fox Sports thought was good enough to isolate and share on Twitter: