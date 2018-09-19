Looks Like Rey Mysterio Will Be Returning To WWE After All

09.19.18 1 hour ago

NJPW

Rey Mysterio has had an eventful 2018, and one that’s kept wrestling fans wondering about his next move. He showed up to the Royal Rumble in incredible shape, and to their next battle royal at the Greatest Royal Rumble. But he’s also recently performed for New Japan Pro Wrestling, showing up at their Strong Style Evolved show (just to tease future matches, since an injury sidelined him from wrestling), wrestling in a six-man tag match at Dominion, and again in a six-man at the G1 Climax Final, after which both he and Okada said they wanted to have a singles match against each other. Though indie promotion Northeast Wrestling claimed that Mysterio could not appear at their August 24th show to due contractual obligations with WWE, we saw him wrestle in the main event of the decidedly non-WWE All In on September 1.

Despite all his recent work for rival wrestling companies, PWInsider.com reports that Rey Mysterio has indeed signed a new contract with WWE. He has reportedly signed a two-year deal that allows him to give notice after eighteen months, and will start appearing on WWE programming to work him into a storyline. Could it be the LWO 2.0 stable Mysterio talked about in a Telemundo interview a few months ago? Hopefully, we’ll find out soon.

#WWE
REY MYSTERIO WWE

