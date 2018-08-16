YouTube

Rey Mysterio made a surprise return to WWE back in January when he popped up in the 27th spot in the Royal Rumble, proceeding to eliminate Adam Cole and others before being eliminated himself by Finn Bálor.

Since then, there have been rumors of an eventual full-time return to WWE from Mysterio that have yet to materialize. The latest update came from the man himself when he said earlier in the month that negotiations, which began back at the Rumble, remain “up in the air.”

In the meantime, Mysterio has been doing work in New Japan Pro Wrestling and elsewhere, including being booked for a match at Cody and the Young Bucks’ All In show in Chicago on September 1, but it appears a deal may finally be in place. There’s no confirmation from WWE or Mysterio, but Northeast Wrestling posted to their Facebook page on Tuesday to regretfully inform their fans that Mysterio had been pulled from a meet and greet event on August 24, citing an “upcoming contractual situation with WWE.”