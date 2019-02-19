Rey Mysterio Almost Represented Donald Trump At WrestleMania 23

WWE

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, WWE superstar and living lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio responded to a surprising fact about WrestleMania 23: he almost represented Donald Trump. This was brought up in the context of Mysterio explaining that a big part of his decision to return to WWE was to promote Latino pride, saying “I’m representing my people. I feel it, I know it, I’ve known it from day one, and it’s the most important part of my journey.” He said he sees part of his goal is “to help those up-and-coming Latino superstars that are bringing in this lucha libre stle, and help them revolutionize the sport.”