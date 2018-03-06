Youtube

If diamonds are forever, then the Nature Boy Ric Flair’s legacy will never fade nor tarnish. Unless you’ve been off of the internet for a decent stretch of time, Offset and Metro Boomin released a video for their song “Ric Flair Drip,” with a sizeable role for Flair himself in a spectacle none can match (but many will try).

The video shows the WWE Hall of Famer hanging out with some of those that he’s influenced over the years, including the rapper Offset, who dons a gorgeous Ric Flair robe in the video as well, which we got a sneak preview of on Flair’s birthday. The opulence shown in the video harkens back to the times of WCW Saturday Night, when one would see images of Flair doing the same thing as he was promoting coming to your city.

Flair spoke with Revolt TV about the video in which he described the set as more controlled than typical WWE style shoots, more direction given his way than he’s had in years. However, when it came to describing the video Flair said in reminded him of days gone by, which isn’t a bad thing.