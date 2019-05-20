Ric Flair Is Reportedly Having Surgery Today, And Might Miss His Own Roast At Starrcast

WWE

Last week Ric Flair entered the hospital amid much confusion from fans and news outlets. After initial reports that Flair was rushed to the hospital due to a very serious medical emergency, both his son-in-law (Conrad Thompson, who also organizes Starrcast) and his wife said that in fact this was a planned procedure, and that he would be fine. In some dark corners of the internet, there were even rumors that the Nature Boy had already passed away, but rapper and Flair buddy Offset had no patience for that nonsense.