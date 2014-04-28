RIP Lee Marshall, WCW Nitro Party Correspondent (And Voice Of Tony The Tiger)

April has been a pretty bad month for pro wrestling. We’ve seen death on every end of the spectrum, from the passing of the Ultimate Warrior to the death of Stone Crusher, Daniel Bryan’s biggest fan. There’s even more sad news today as Lee Marshall, best known as the updated voice of Tony The Tiger but known to the wrestling world as “that guy who traveled around calling in Nitro party updates during episodes of WCW Monday Nitro back in the 90s,” has died.
Marshall (who is almost impossible to google now thanks to Adventure Time) was a longtime radio announcer who got into the wrestling business calling matches for AWA Championship Wrestling on ESPN alongside folks like Eric Bischoff. He’s appeared all over, from WOW: Women Of Wrestling to a ring announcing job at the Los Angeles leg of WrestleMania 2. That’s pretty impressive.
The Nitro parties are the money Lee Marshall reference, though. He’d travel around the country and call in to the live show, telling stories about what was happening wherever he was and call Bobby Heenan a “weasel” a few dozen times. I always doubted the legitimacy of those Nitro parties, and now I guess I’ll never know if “Stagger” Lee ever actually went to Macon, or if he just sat at a microphone backstage and pretended he knew college kids.
RIP, Stagger Lee.
I remember Lee on the air on KCBQ in San Diego in the late 70s, because I am old. RIP
RIP Lee Marshall.
On a different note. I had totally forgotten how awful Kerry Von Erich was on the mic. He sounds slow and confused. Even Lee was giving him some “are you serious right now with this?” looks.
Some little part of me believes that Stagger Lee wasat every one of those parties.
The past two weeks in wrasslin’ related deaths has been some ol’ bullshit.
I got to meet Lee just a few months ago. He was an instructor at Cal Lutheran for their budding broadcasting program. He invited me to give a guest instruction about voiceover work and reading for radio. The six hours I spent listening to him tell stories about wrestling, and life, were some of the most fruitful I’ve ever spent in the company of another person.
RIP Lee.
i met lee marshall when i worked at a car rental company. he seemed like a real down to earth nice guy. real easy going. RIP.