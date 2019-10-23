Rocky Romero‘s wrestling career, which has spanned multiple companies and continents, is most closely associated with New Japan Pro Wrestling these days. Romero plays several different roles in the promotion: wrestler (he’s been an IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship eight times and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion once), manager of Roppongi 3K, and semi-regular member of the English commentary team.

Fans also hear Romero’s voice as not only a broadcaster, but a rapper on theme songs he’s written for himself and his tag teams. Within the past three years, Romero has released two albums (Six Trees Vice and Six Trees Vice 2), and his third, Sneaky Style, will be released on October 28, available to stream on Spotify and Bandcamp. With Spandex talked to Romero about his new album, the recently-announced New Japan Pro Wrestling of America, and more, and that conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.