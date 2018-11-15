WWE

If WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is going to engage The Man Becky Lynch in a battle of words, she’s going to need all the help she can get. For that matter, while we haven’t had a chance to see it yet, I doubt she’s a even a match promo-wise for her new Survivor Series opponent Charlotte Flair.

There’ve been rumors for a while that Rousey is getting some help from Paul Heyman, legendary wrestling manager and current advocate for Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s been producing segments for Raw recently, and there have been backstage reports that he’s been helping Ronda with her promos. In a new “Ronda on the Road” video from Rousey’s YouTube channel, she appears to confirm that.