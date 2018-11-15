Ronda Rousey Confirms She’s Working With Paul Heyman, And Thank Goodness

11.15.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

WWE

If WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is going to engage The Man Becky Lynch in a battle of words, she’s going to need all the help she can get. For that matter, while we haven’t had a chance to see it yet, I doubt she’s a even a match promo-wise for her new Survivor Series opponent Charlotte Flair.

There’ve been rumors for a while that Rousey is getting some help from Paul Heyman, legendary wrestling manager and current advocate for Brock Lesnar. Heyman’s been producing segments for Raw recently, and there have been backstage reports that he’s been helping Ronda with her promos. In a new “Ronda on the Road” video from Rousey’s YouTube channel, she appears to confirm that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Survivor Series 2018#Paul Heyman#Ronda Rousey#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSPAUL HEYMANRONDA ROUSEYWWEWWE RAWWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP