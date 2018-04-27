Ronda Rousey Is ‘A Big Doomsday Prepper’ Now

It’s been a pretty good month for Ronda Rousey. The former UFC women’s champion had her debut match in WWE at WrestleMania 34, and by all accounts, it was dynamite. (Even Steve Austin loved it!)

While she has yet to compete in a singles match, she was recently announced for WWE’s upcoming European tour, where it’s rumored she’ll square off against Mickie James. Considering Rousey is already rumored to be main-eventing next year‘s WrestleMania, might as well get her comfortable in the ring now.

Of course, there’s always a possibility we as a society don’t make it to WrestleMania 35, what with the impending threat of nuclear destruction and all. But that’s okay, says Rousey: As she tells USA Today, she’s ready for the apocalypse.

“I am a big doomsday prepper… I think of it as a very positive outlook on the world. Some people think it is negative. But I think as a self proclaimed genetic cream of the crop such as I am, I owe it to humanity to survive the end of the world. It’s my responsibility.”

Rousey went on to say that she and her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne, live on a sprawling compound in rural southern California, where they raise goats, chicken and cattle (she also describes goats as “the perfect doomsday animal,” so take that for what it’s worth). Why does she spend her free time raising livestock?

“A lot of these skills that were common place, every generation we know less and less an less about them because it makes people money for us not to know. Every single person in here their survival plan is a grocery store. If all the grocery stores closed, what would you do. That’s a scary thought.”

Food for thought. Now while I ponder that, what restaurant should I Seamless from today?