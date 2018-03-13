Ronda Rousey Taught Ellen How To Mean Mug, And Explained The Difference Between MMA And Pro Wrestling

03.13.18 2 hours ago

It’s true, Ronda Rousey wasn’t at Raw last night, even though WWE had said she’d be there every week until WrestleMania. But if one of the reasons to bring her in was to get the company more mainstream attention, she seems to be fulfilling that role with an appearance on Ellen on Tuesday.

Rousey tried to teach world’s nicest person Ellen DeGeneres to make her trademark “angry Ronda” face, and helpfully explained the change from UFC fighter to WWE Superstar to the host, who was open about her bafflement at the distinction.

