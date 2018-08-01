Ronda Rousey Would Love To Be Cast In ‘Kill Bill: Volume 3’ If It Ever Happens

08.01.18

In addition to her decorated career in the octagon and her burgeoning career in the squared circle, Ronda Rousey has worked to have a career on the silver screen. While she isn’t racking up film roles like she’s The Rock or anything, Rousey has appeared in a handful of films, with her latest release, Mile 22, set to drop a little later this month.

TMZ caught up with Rousey during a screening for the film — which co-stars Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, and Lauren Cohen — and asked her about what she wants to do next as her profile as an actress is growing. She responded pretty quickly, saying that if a long-rumored Kill Bill: Volume 3 is to happen, she wants in.

“I don’t think this will ever happen but I’m putting it out in the universe,” Rousey said. “I want to be a grown up B.B. in Kill Bill 3 and work with Quentin Tarantino.”

A potential third chapter in the Kill Bill series has been around forever, but it’s always been more chatter than anything as a possible follow-up to films released in 2003 and 2004. But who knows — now that Rousey has publicly thrown her hat into the ring, maybe those involved with the project will kick the tires on what it would take to get the rest of the cast on board.

