Ronda Rousey’s WWE career only recently began, but ever since she got into the squared circle, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been a quick study. In fact, Rousey has loved her tenure in WWE up to this point, so much so that she’s already talking about sticking around longer than she originally planned.

Rousey is slated to face off against Alexa Bliss in a match for the Raw Women’s Championship this Sunday at SummerSlam. Before that happens, though, Rousey sat down with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN to discuss how things have gone in the seven or so months that she’s been a part of the WWE roster.

Despite the fact that Rousey had done some stuff with WWE in the past, she told ESPN that “I love this way more than I ever thought I would.” Rousey even went as far as to say the timetable that was set for her when she joined the company might not have been long enough.