Ronda Rousey’s Rumored WrestleMania 35 Plans Have Changed Again

Ronda Rousey has been rumored to headline WrestleMania 35 basically since her debut on the Grandest Stage of Them All last year. The original rumor called for Rousey to face off against Charlotte Flair, who had just dispatched Asuka, ending her unbeaten streak.
But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey’s plans have changed numerous times over the last eight months.
“Rousey vs. Natalya was to be the women’s main event, but the two things that took that out of the picture were that (Becky) Lynch and Flair got hurt, and that Jim Neidhart died, and once Neidhart died, Vince didn’t want to turn Natalya heel on Rousey any time soon. Believe me, there were people pushing in the other direction and that it would be fine, and Rousey vs. Flair was for a long time expected to be the match and even the main event but things changed. Then Lynch got hot and pretty much everyone was on the same page for Rousey vs. Lynch at Mania and Rousey vs. Flair at Rumble, once Rousey beat (Nia) Jax. As of this week, Rousey vs. Lynch is the ‘Mania match.”
Doing anything other than Ronnie vs. The Man as the final match would be the biggest mishandling of a pro wrestling main event since Starrcade ‘97.
“Rousey v. Naty was to be the women’s main event” for Mania? AND Roman with “whatever direction they were going with him.” as the headline match? If those were Vince’s ideas, they should have taken the company away from him even before any of the other events changed those plans.
Dave speculates that Dean was supposed to turn on Roman, but if that was to be the main event of Mania (and remember Brock might not be around now but for Roman’s illness) it sounds horribly underwhelming.
I’m just glad somebody talked Vince out of booking Roman to wrestle a repackaged Lars Sullivan, who would’ve been renamed Luke Hemia.
No, he would have just been renamed “Lars.”
