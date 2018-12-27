Ronda Rousey’s Rumored WrestleMania 35 Plans Have Changed Again

12.27.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

WWE

Ronda Rousey has been rumored to headline WrestleMania 35 basically since her debut on the Grandest Stage of Them All last year. The original rumor called for Rousey to face off against Charlotte Flair, who had just dispatched Asuka, ending her unbeaten streak.

But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey’s plans have changed numerous times over the last eight months.

“Rousey vs. Natalya was to be the women’s main event, but the two things that took that out of the picture were that (Becky) Lynch and Flair got hurt, and that Jim Neidhart died, and once Neidhart died, Vince didn’t want to turn Natalya heel on Rousey any time soon. Believe me, there were people pushing in the other direction and that it would be fine, and Rousey vs. Flair was for a long time expected to be the match and even the main event but things changed. Then Lynch got hot and pretty much everyone was on the same page for Rousey vs. Lynch at Mania and Rousey vs. Flair at Rumble, once Rousey beat (Nia) Jax. As of this week, Rousey vs. Lynch is the ‘Mania match.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHcharlotte flairRONDA ROUSEYWRESTLEMANIA 35WWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP