Ronda Rousey’s Rumored WrestleMania 35 Plans Have Changed Again

WWE

Ronda Rousey has been rumored to headline WrestleMania 35 basically since her debut on the Grandest Stage of Them All last year. The original rumor called for Rousey to face off against Charlotte Flair, who had just dispatched Asuka, ending her unbeaten streak.

But according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey’s plans have changed numerous times over the last eight months.