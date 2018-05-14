Ronda Rousey’s hasn’t wrestled since her stunning debut at WrestleMania, and has only appeared on Raw in an “enforcer” role to throw around the women’s division and break Stephanie McMahon’s arms. So it shouldn’t surprise you that (1) her next and second-ever WWE match is going to be for a championship, or that (2) the match was set up as part of the NBC upfronts, where Fall television schedules are announced. Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.
Wait, what?
E! has those coveted Exclusive Details, speaking to both women on the upfronts red carpet.
Umm…ok? I’m not entirely sure what my reaction is to this.
Oh god, not that.
No, not Ronda/Nia, I’m cool with that match. I’m not cool with this having a 99.9% of ending in NATALYA.
Wow. This is pretty crazy. They handled all that Wrestlemania stuff with Rousey so carefully and it paid off so well that I’ve got to think they’ve got a similarly specific plan for this… but I’m really struggling to imagine this going well for anyone involved.