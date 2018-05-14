YouTube

Ronda Rousey’s hasn’t wrestled since her stunning debut at WrestleMania, and has only appeared on Raw in an “enforcer” role to throw around the women’s division and break Stephanie McMahon’s arms. So it shouldn’t surprise you that (1) her next and second-ever WWE match is going to be for a championship, or that (2) the match was set up as part of the NBC upfronts, where Fall television schedules are announced. Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

Wait, what?

They set up Ronda Rousey's next match at today's NBC Upfront presentation, against Nia Jax. We can report that the match is scheduled for Money in the Bank on 6/17. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 14, 2018

E! has those coveted Exclusive Details, speaking to both women on the upfronts red carpet.