Ronda Rousey’s Next Match Is Set And Surprise, It’s For The Championship

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
05.14.18 36 mins ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Ronda Rousey’s hasn’t wrestled since her stunning debut at WrestleMania, and has only appeared on Raw in an “enforcer” role to throw around the women’s division and break Stephanie McMahon’s arms. So it shouldn’t surprise you that (1) her next and second-ever WWE match is going to be for a championship, or that (2) the match was set up as part of the NBC upfronts, where Fall television schedules are announced. Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

Wait, what?

E! has those coveted Exclusive Details, speaking to both women on the upfronts red carpet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSNBC upfrontsNIA JAXRONDA ROUSEYWWEWWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP