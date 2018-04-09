YouTube

Ronda Rousey capped arguably the biggest gamble of her professional career by blowing everyone away with her performance at WrestleMania 34.

The bright-eyed former UFC champion officially made the jump to WWE back in January, signing a full-time contract with the promotion. While she had a handful of confrontations in the ring leading up the grand event, she inked her first match to take place at WrestleMania against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey welcomed the challenge of making her WWE in-ring debut on the Grandest Stage of ‘Em All, taking everything in stride as she walked down the entrance ramp, the focal point of a whopping 78,000 fans packed into the Superdome.