Ronda Rousey Is Finally Grateful For Those UFC Losses After Her WWE Debut

#Wrestlemania 34 #Ronda Rousey #UFC #WWE
04.09.18 2 hours ago

YouTube

Ronda Rousey capped arguably the biggest gamble of her professional career by blowing everyone away with her performance at WrestleMania 34.

The bright-eyed former UFC champion officially made the jump to WWE back in January, signing a full-time contract with the promotion. While she had a handful of confrontations in the ring leading up the grand event, she inked her first match to take place at WrestleMania against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey welcomed the challenge of making her WWE in-ring debut on the Grandest Stage of ‘Em All, taking everything in stride as she walked down the entrance ramp, the focal point of a whopping 78,000 fans packed into the Superdome.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Ronda Rousey#UFC#WWE
TAGSAMANDA NUNESHOLLY HOLMRONDA ROUSEYUFCWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP