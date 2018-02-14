Ronda Rousey Is Already A Part Of WWE SummerSlam … In A Way

#Ronda Rousey #WWE
02.14.18 3 weeks ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but Ronda Rousey is in WWE now, and it’s a big freaking deal. She’s set to make her next appearance for WWE at the Elimination Chamber, where she’s supposed to sign a contract with the Raw brand. We’ll see whether it actually goes down as planned. (It super will.)

But according to pretty much everyone and all reports and common sense and what have you, Rousey won’t actually have her first pro wrestling match until the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 34. But that’s not stopping WWE from going full-bore with making Rousey one of the faces of the entire company on marketing materials.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi got one of the first looks at the special collector edition tickets for SummerSlam (because that’s a thing), and Rousey is one of the 16 Superstars on the surprisingly boss-as-hell lenticular ticket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSRONDA ROUSEYWWEWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP