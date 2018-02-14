Ronda Rousey Is Already A Part Of WWE SummerSlam … In A Way

Getty Image

Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but Ronda Rousey is in WWE now, and it’s a big freaking deal. She’s set to make her next appearance for WWE at the Elimination Chamber, where she’s supposed to sign a contract with the Raw brand. We’ll see whether it actually goes down as planned. (It super will.)

But according to pretty much everyone and all reports and common sense and what have you, Rousey won’t actually have her first pro wrestling match until the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 34. But that’s not stopping WWE from going full-bore with making Rousey one of the faces of the entire company on marketing materials.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi got one of the first looks at the special collector edition tickets for SummerSlam (because that’s a thing), and Rousey is one of the 16 Superstars on the surprisingly boss-as-hell lenticular ticket.