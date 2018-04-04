The Wrestling Episode: Aunt Jackie Gets In The Ring On ‘Roseanne’

04.04.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

YouTube

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell’s going on in them. You’d be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on YouTube here. If you have any suggestions on shows that need to be featured in The Wrestling Episode, let us know in our comments section below.

I’ve Never Heard Of Roseanne. What Is It?

Back in the early 1980s, a runaway from Salt Lake City did so well for herself on the comedy scene as a “working-class domestic goddess” that she was offered the role of Peg Bundy on Married … With Children. She turned that down, and the executive producers of The Cosby Show gave her her own show: Roseanne, an unconventional, down-to-earth sitcom that connected with TV audiences by faithfully recreating what it’s like to be poor, barely educated and beaten down by life and family in white-bread, middle-class Middle America.

Anchored by Roseanne Barr’s stand-up, John Goodman’s supernatural likeability and Emmy Award steamroller Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne ran for eight successful seasons plus one miserably awful year of fan fiction and was at one point the highest rated sitcom on television. It recently came back after a 20+ year hiatus to monster ratings and lots of really concerning shit on the Internet. We’re gonna stick to classic Roseanne here, if that’s all right.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

There is! And Roseanne herself is barely in it!

Does It Happen In the Good Seasons Or That Bad One

The bad one. And deep into the bad one, too. We’re talking 20 episodes in, with only two episodes between it and the series finale. Buckle in!

TAGSLaurie MetcalfRoseanneROSEANNE BARRTHE WRESTLING EPISODE

