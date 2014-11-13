Rusev and Lana Were At Real Madrid’s Stadium To CRUSH Some Penalty Kicks

While the WWE is on their European tour, a lot of the Superstars and Divas are busy taking photos of some of their favorite foreign landmarks. If Instagram pics of the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben aren’t your style and you’re looking for something more sporty, don’t worry, Lana’s got you covered. She and Rusev are in Spain today, and wouldn’t you know it, Real Madrid happens to be the Bulgarian Brute’s favorite team. This is hardly a recent development, he’s tweeted in support of the team before. Here they are, enjoying the hospitality of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

It’s always a shame when a beautiful woman chooses Real Madrid over FC Barcelona, but I’m not going to try and convince either of these two. Rusev could shot-put me into the Atlantic, so I think he and his friends can make their own soccer decisions. I do find myself wondering why a Bulgarian man chose Real Madrid in the first place. Maybe La Liga is big in Eastern Europe, I don’t know. It makes about as much sense as me, a guy who’s lived in Texas for most of his life, being a Boston Bruins fan. Here’s one more picture:

With any luck, this will lead to some sort of angle with Sami Zayn in a Messi jersey.