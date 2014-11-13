Rusev and Lana Were At Real Madrid’s Stadium To CRUSH Some Penalty Kicks

While the WWE is on their European tour, a lot of the Superstars and Divas are busy taking photos of some of their favorite foreign landmarks. If Instagram pics of the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben aren’t your style and you’re looking for something more sporty, don’t worry, Lana’s got you covered. She and Rusev are in Spain today, and wouldn’t you know it, Real Madrid happens to be the Bulgarian Brute’s favorite team. This is hardly a recent development, he’s tweeted in support of the team before. Here they are, enjoying the hospitality of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
It’s always a shame when a beautiful woman chooses Real Madrid over FC Barcelona, but I’m not going to try and convince either of these two. Rusev could shot-put me into the Atlantic, so I think he and his friends can make their own soccer decisions. I do find myself wondering why a Bulgarian man chose Real Madrid in the first place. Maybe La Liga is big in Eastern Europe, I don’t know. It makes about as much sense as me, a guy who’s lived in Texas for most of his life, being a Boston Bruins fan. Here’s one more picture:
With any luck, this will lead to some sort of angle with Sami Zayn in a Messi jersey.
They are actually an awesome looking couple. Bet they turn heads everywhere.
Sami’s a hipster, he’s clearly a Deportivo La Coruna fan or something.
I lived in La Coruna for two months in ’96 and became a Depor fan back then. Does that make me a hipster. Oh, man, I hope not. :)
I feel like Sami’s Canadianess means that if you ask him what his favorite football club is he’d say the Alouettes.
Shouldn’t Rusev be cheering for the Canaries of Botev Plovdiv?
Every one of the 3 poses is SPECTACULAR.
Off topic: Is it weird that I always read “Fly Emirates” as “Fly AmIRites?” ?
Yes. Yes it is. But that’s okay. We all have our issues. For instance, whenever I hear or see the words “tri-state area”, I have to immediately shout it like Dr. Doofenshmirtz.
I can’t believe he found a jersey that would fit him
He’s turned his back on Ludogorets!
Came for Rusev smashing penalties past Casillas, left in tatters.
I’m interested in the new german guy debuting at a house show
La Liga (well, Barce and Madrid) is huge in most parts of the world, homie.