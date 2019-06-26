Rusev Says WWE Changed His Character Because Of The 2016 Presidential Election

WWE

Rusev, the so-called Bulgarian Brute, really is from Bulgaria, but just a few years ago he was representing Russia as a WWE heel. With “Ravishing Russian” Lana as his manager, Rusev was sold as Putin’s agent within WWE, and a Russian heel in the grand tradition of Cold War era wrestling. Then that all changed, and he went back to embracing his Bulgarian heritage. Even Lana eventually admitted that her Russian accent was fake. A lot of people guessed that the move away from Rusev being a Russian villain had something to do with changing politics in the United States, but Rusev has now confirmed it.