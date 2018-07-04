YouTube

More than two months after the strange build to Rusev’s casket match loss to the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble, we finally have the complete story behind exactly what went down.

Rusev was announced for the match, then he was pulled in favor of Chris Jericho, and eventually ended up back in the match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted the Prince of Saudi Arabia requested Rusev for the big match once Jericho was named as his replacement, but there wasn’t ever any mention of why Rusev was pulled in the first place. That was until Rusev discussed the situation on a recent episode of WWE’s Ride Along, where Rusev and Aiden English reminisced about what went down.